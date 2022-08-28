WallyGator, the emotional support alligator, spotted cooling off in Philadelphia's Love Park

A girl walking an emotional support alligator on a leash was caught on video in Philadelphia's Love Park Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WallyGator, an emotional support alligator in the running to be named America's Favorite Pet, made a stop by Philadelphia's Love Park this week.

WallyGator has become a TikTok sensation and is surely not your typical alligator. He is an emotional support alligator from a local reptile rescue.

Wally's handler, Joie Henney, is currently undergoing radiation for prostate cancer, and Wally is his emotional support animal.

"He's a big supporter of people needing smiles," Henney said. "He works with a lot of special needs adults and children. He puts thousands of smiles on people's faces almost every day. He comforts people when they're sad."

He doesn't know why but the 7-year-old gator has never attacked or shown aggression towards anything.

Yes, they walk him on a leash and his favorite treat is cheese puffs.

If Wally looks familiar, he was the inspiration for the design of 'Alligator Loki' on Disney+.

