'Below The Belt' -- special endometriosis film screening in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An award-winning filmmaker just directed a second documentary about something very personal to her: endometriosis.

Shannon Cohn is coming to Philadelphia for a special, private screening of 'Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo' this Thursday.

Her documentary premieres on PBS next week, and we are getting a first look.

"I have had multiple people come up to me after screenings, and not just in the U.S., but London and the Middle East, for example, and say, 'I think you just saved our marriage.' That's one example of the feedback," Cohn says. "I think a lot of times these screenings provide that safe space, and opportunity for a shared human experience. It can give that support that I think we all need."

Jenneh Rishe is a registered nurse, author and endometriosis activist in Center City.

She's one of four patients featured in the documentary. They are all suffering from the disease where tissue similar to the lining of your uterus grows elsewhere.

"I trusted that she was going to tell my story right, and well," Rishe explains of working with Cohn, and truly opening up her life and her personal medical journey.

"We wanted to really show people what the day-to-day looks like. Patients tell me things like, 'I've never felt more seen than watching your story.' Friends and family tell me, 'I had no idea it was that bad.' It really touches every area of this disease."

The 'Below the Belt' screening is this Thursday, June 15, at Bankroll in Center City.

'Below The Belt' is executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Rosario Dawson, Mae Whitman, and Corrine Foxx.

It premieres June 21 on PBS.

