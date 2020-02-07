Oscars

Action News Morning Team's 2020 Oscars picks

Find out which films and stars the Action News Morning Team think will walk away with the Oscars this Sunday night.

In the above video, Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards, David Murphy, and Matt Pellman pick the winners for Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Picture.

Who do you think will win?

Full Oscars Coverage at 6abc.com/oscars.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. on 6abc.
