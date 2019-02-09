Actress Susan Lucci recovering from heart surgery

The woman who brought the character Erica Kane to life on the small screen is recovering from heart surgery.Susan Lucci says she underwent the procedure to prevent a potentially deadly heart attack.Lucci says she's lucky to be alive.The surgery took place back in October after it was discovered that she had a 90-percent blockage in her heart's main artery.Two stents were put in to increase blood flow.The 72-year-old Lucci played Erica Kane on ABC's "All My Children" for 40 years.-----