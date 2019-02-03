AWARD SHOWS

Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for 'Roma'

DGA Feature Film Award winner for 'Roma' Alfonso Cuaron speaks onstage during the 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on February 02, 2019. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for DGA)

LOS ANGELES --
"Roma" director Alfonso Cuaron has won the top honor from the Directors Guild of America and solidified his spot as the Oscar front-runner.

Cuaron won out over Spike Lee for "BlacKkKlansman," Bradley Cooper for "A Star Is Born," Peter Farrelly for "Green Book" and Adam McKay for "Vice" at the 71st DGA Awards Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Since 1948, there has been only seven times that the DGA winner did not take the Academy Award for directing.

SEE ALSO: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

It's the second DGA Award for Cuaron, who won for "Gravity" in 2013, and the second foreign-language winner, after Ang Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."

McKay did win a prize for his HBO show "Succession," and "Eighth Grade" director Bo Burnham received the first-time feature award.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixmovie newsmoviesaward showsaward
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AWARD SHOWS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Will 'Roma' become the first foreign language Best Picture?
SAG Awards 2019: List of winners
More award shows
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won't win
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings,' Maroon 5 faces backlash
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 young suspects in custody after police chase from Delco that ends in crash
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
Woman shot and killed while walking down West Philadelphia street
Crews battle fire at Delaware City Refinery
1 dead, another critical after car crashes into pole on Roosevelt Boulevard
Suspects sought for home invasion in Juniata Park
Police search for missing 17-year-old in Camden
Man critical after being shot while driving in Carroll Park
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer Temperatures
Body found along railroad tracks in Somerton
Gov. Northam says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
Eagles' Chris Long named Walter Payton Man of the Year for literacy efforts
Protest and counter-protests held over local library's 'Drag Queen Storytime'
More News