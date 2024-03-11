The Walt Disney Company celebrates 5 Oscar wins at 96th Academy Awards

The Walt Disney Company and Searchlight Pictures are celebrating five Oscars wins at the 96th Academy Awards.

Emma Stone capped an impressive night for Searchlight Picture's "Poor Things" -- taking home the Oscar for best actress in a leading role.

The Walt Disney Company won five total Oscars between Searchlight Pictures "Poor Things" and the documentary short film "The Last Repair Shop." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A complete list of all The Walt Disney Company Oscars follows below.

"Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actress - Emma Stone

Best Production Design - James Price, Shona Heath

Best Costume Design - Holly Waddington

Best Makeup & Hairstyling - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Now playing in theaters.

"The Last Repair Shop" (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Documentary Short Film - Ben Proudfoot, Kris Bowers

Now Streaming on Disney+

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures, and this station.