American Idol finalists prepare for star-studded finale

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --We will soon find out who will become the next American Idol.
Just three contestants remain as we head into Monday night's big season finale.
In the top three is Iowa's Maddie Poppe, a 20-year-old college student and singer-songwriter, 19-year-old country crooner Caleb Lee Hutchinson from Georgia and the youngest left in the competition, 18-year-old country powerhouse Gabby Barrett from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
All season long, Doylestown's own Justin Guarini, Action News Idol expert and season one runner-up, has had one prediction and one prediction only and after last night - he still has Maddie Poppe to win it.
The three judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, know the big finale that seals their fate won't be easy, but then again - neither is show biz.
"If you can't take the pressure, it's not going to work," said Richie. With Perry adding, "Then get out of the business."
Monday night, all three judges are on tap to perform, along with a few celebrity friends - including Philly's own Patti LaBelle, Bebe Rexha, and Nick Jonas, who was also a mentor this season.
Maddie Poppe will sing a duet with none other than Kermit the Frog. Hutchinson will be paired with country superstar, Darius Rucker, and Barrett will sing with judge, Luke Bryan.
The Top 10 will also be in attandance, including Langhorne's Catie Turner, Dennis Lorenzo from West Philadelphia and Michael J. Woodard from East Falls.
The two-night American Idol season finale concludes Monday at 9pm on 6abc when we find out who will be crowned the next American Idol.
We will also be watching with you! Join us on the Action News Facebook page and Instagram for a live watch party with Alicia Vitarelli and Justin Guarini throughout the show. Then, tune into Action News at 11pm where they will break down the finale results and discuss the star-studded end to the season.
American Idol has already announced it will be back for season 2 on ABC.
