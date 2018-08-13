ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs: Performances that have stood the test of time

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Aretha Franklin is asking for prayers and privacy.

Aretha Franklin is very ill, according to an Associated Press source, and is surrounded by loved ones in Detroit.

Franklin, a music legend with an incredible four-octave vocal range, is known for original hits as well as iconic covers.

RELATED: A look at the life of Aretha Franklin

As fans and supporters send well wishes, take a look back at some of her songs that people search for on the internet today:

"Respect"


"Respect" was initially released by Otis Redding in 1965 and reached #35 on Billboard's Hot 100. When Franklin released her cover in 1967, it was a massive success, spending two weeks at the top spot.

"I Say a Little Prayer"


"I Say A Little Prayer" was not only a signature song for Dionne Warwick, who initially sang it, but also for Franklin, who released a cover less than a year later. Franklin's version only reached #10, but it remains one of her most searched-for songs today.

"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"


Franklin herself released the often-covered classic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." It peaked at #8 in 1967.

"Chain of Fools"


This classic peaked at #2 in 1968.

"Think"


In 1968, "Think" reached the #7 spot. More than a decade later, the song would appear in Blues Brothers, in which Franklin played Mrs. Murphy.

"Freeway of Love"


"Freeway of Love" peaked at #3 in 1985.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritymusicu.s. & world
Related
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
TIMELINE: The life of the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin
Matt O'Donnell gives surprise performance at Musikfest
Tickets to go on sale Monday for Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Children rescued from car, roads flooded across Delaware Valley
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Teen attending grad party shot for 2nd time in a year
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired
1 killed in Coatesville crash
1 injured, 1 in custody after Northeast Philadelphia crash
Show More
Woman shot in East Mt. Airy
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
N.J. enacts law requiring recess for students in grades K-5
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
Source: Eagles' signing of Christian Hackenberg no reflection of Carson Wentz's health
More News