Franklin, a music legend with an incredible four-octave vocal range, is known for original hits as well as iconic covers.
As fans and supporters send well wishes, take a look back at some of her songs that people search for on the internet today:
"Respect"
"Respect" was initially released by Otis Redding in 1965 and reached #35 on Billboard's Hot 100. When Franklin released her cover in 1967, it was a massive success, spending two weeks at the top spot.
"I Say a Little Prayer"
"I Say A Little Prayer" was not only a signature song for Dionne Warwick, who initially sang it, but also for Franklin, who released a cover less than a year later. Franklin's version only reached #10, but it remains one of her most searched-for songs today.
"(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman"
Franklin herself released the often-covered classic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman." It peaked at #8 in 1967.
"Chain of Fools"
This classic peaked at #2 in 1968.
"Think"
In 1968, "Think" reached the #7 spot. More than a decade later, the song would appear in Blues Brothers, in which Franklin played Mrs. Murphy.
"Freeway of Love"
"Freeway of Love" peaked at #3 in 1985.