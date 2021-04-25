Oscars 2021: Best actress nominees in tight race for Academy Awards category

Actress in a Leading Role

The Oscar best actress race is as close as they come in 2021.Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"Andra Day, "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces Of A Woman"Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"For "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Viola Davis is nominated a fourth time. She won the SAG Award this year.It's nomination No. 3 for Frances McDormand for "Nomadland." She took home the BAFTA.Carey Mulligan earned her second Oscar nod for "Promising Young Woman." She's already won the Critics Choice Award.It's Vanessa Kirby's first nomination ever for "Pieces of a Woman."And the other Oscar "first timer" is Andra Day. She won the Golden Globe for "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday."