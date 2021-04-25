Oscars 2021: Best actress nominees in tight race for Academy Awards category

Oscars

The Oscar best actress race is as close as they come in 2021.

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day, "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces Of A Woman"
Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

For "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," Viola Davis is nominated a fourth time. She won the SAG Award this year.

It's nomination No. 3 for Frances McDormand for "Nomadland." She took home the BAFTA.
Carey Mulligan earned her second Oscar nod for "Promising Young Woman." She's already won the Critics Choice Award.

It's Vanessa Kirby's first nomination ever for "Pieces of a Woman."

And the other Oscar "first timer" is Andra Day. She won the Golden Globe for "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday."

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
