Beyonce fans send death threats to Warriors owner's wife

The Beyhive is at it again, but this time they're coming for the Warriors owner's wife.

Nicole Curran says she's now facing intense backlash, and reportedly receiving death threats on social media after footage was released by ESPN, showing her leaning across Beyonce to chat with her husband, Jay-Z.

A writer for ESPN shared a message from Curran, saying that she was simply just taking Beyonce and Jay-Z's drink order, and trying to be a good hostess.



Beyonce's publicist took to Instagram sharing a message asking the Beyhive not to spew hate in Queen Bey's name.

