Cardi B's Grammy dress has social media talking

RELATED: Grammy winners 2019: Female acts, rap songs win big
She wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress from the designer's 1995 fall couture collection.
Seconds after she stepped on the red carpet, social media lit up.
#GRAMMYs is it just me or is @iamcardib channeling Ursula from the little mermaid? She’s looking gorgeous as always! pic.twitter.com/g21OGgkAoI— Blah blah (@Blahbla62249522) February 11, 2019
Who wore it better? @iamcardib #CitytvGRAMMYs #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KDagAXi1M1— Mary Megahy (@marymegahy) February 11, 2019
Why cardi b wearing a coffee filter 💀💀 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wVLeaBrejK— sem 🍀 (@ulsseo) February 11, 2019
Cardi B performs at Rodeo Houston on Friday, March 1. You can see the full lineup here.