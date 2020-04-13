Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1 million to help first responders in New York, Los Angeles

By Eyewitness News

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY -- Ryan Seacrest is donating $1 million to help first responders fight the coronavirus pandemic in New York City and Los Angeles.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host is joining a litany of celebrities giving back during the crisis, with 75% of his donation going to feed and house FDNY members for the next six weeks through the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting remotely for several weeks to practice social distancing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citylos angeleshealthlive with kelly and ryancoronavirus californiacoronavirusryan seacrestcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch in effect for entire 6abc viewing area
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Utility crews across region bracing for Monday's storms
COVID-19 related deaths top 500 in Pa.
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment
Preparing for strong storms during COVID-19
HEARTWARMING! Mom gets to see son during COVID-19 outbreak
Pa. school using lab to create face shields for health care workers
At least 18 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
More TOP STORIES News