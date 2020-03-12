Coronavirus

Wells Fargo Center postpones events through March 31 over coronavirus concerns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns.

"In light of recent announcements made today, all Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, and Wings games scheduled for the Wells Fargo Center are postponed until further notice. All other events scheduled through March 31 will be rescheduled," said officials on Thursday.

The cancelations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.

"We recognize that fans and event-goers will have questions regarding their ticket purchases. We are asking fans to hold their tickets as we determine plans to reschedule events. We thank our fans for their patience and understanding during this time. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will share information as it becomes available," officials added.

Officials said Dan + Shay tickets will be honored for a rescheduled date of Monday, September 28, or will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Dan + Shay took to Twitter Thursday morning telling fans they had been looking forward to the show and love Philly.



The announcement comes just hours after the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Pistons played against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, and yesterday, a Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NBA quickly announced that it was suspending its season after the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly postponed on Wednesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentwells fargo centercoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
Biden, Sanders offer contrasts to Trump during coronavirus outbreak
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State orders coronavirus containment effort in Montgomery Co.
COVID-19: Philly officials ban public gatherings over 1,000 people
Coronavirus NJ: 6 new cases confirmed; state total jumps to 29
3 more people with UDel test presumptive positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 latest: Local cases climb; sports, travel industries impacted
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
Show More
COVID-19: What does "community spread" mean?
JetBlue passenger tests positive for coronavirus after landing
PIAA to temporarily suspend winter athletics championships
Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days
More TOP STORIES News