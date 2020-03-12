Wells Fargo Center postpones events through March 31 over coronavirus concerns

"In light of recent announcements made today, all Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, and Wings games scheduled for the Wells Fargo Center are postponed until further notice. All other events scheduled through March 31 will be rescheduled," said officials on Thursday.
The cancelations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.
"We recognize that fans and event-goers will have questions regarding their ticket purchases. We are asking fans to hold their tickets as we determine plans to reschedule events. We thank our fans for their patience and understanding during this time. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will share information as it becomes available," officials added.
Officials said Dan + Shay tickets will be honored for a rescheduled date of Monday, September 28, or will be refunded at the point of purchase.
Dan + Shay took to Twitter Thursday morning telling fans they had been looking forward to the show and love Philly.
it hurts to post this, Philly 💔 pic.twitter.com/pCMfL8PtUf— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 12, 2020
The announcement comes just hours after the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Pistons played against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, and yesterday, a Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
The NBA quickly announced that it was suspending its season after the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly postponed on Wednesday night.