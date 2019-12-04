Country star Darius Rucker to headline Musikfest 2020

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Country star Darius Rucker is set to headline Musikfest 2020, marking the festival's 37th year.
The multi-platinum artist and Hootie & the Blowfish lead singer will perform Saturday, August 8 at 7 p.m. at the Wind Creek Steel Stage, according to the festival's website.
Tickets for the show are $39 to $79 and go on sale to the public on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.
Musikfest has rocked the Lehigh Valley since 1984, and was named the number one music festival in North America by USA Today earlier this year.
Musikfest is the largest free music festival in the nation and boasts more than 500 performances on more than a dozen stages throughout a 10-day period.
This summer will mark 6abc's 15th year partnering with Musikfest. Check out the full lineup and more information on Musikfest at https://www.musikfest.org.
