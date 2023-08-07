Man charged after alleged intent to detonate explosive at Musikfest 2023

Bethlehem police detained a man who allegedly had intent to detonate an explosive device at Musikfest 2023.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Charges have been filed against a man from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania who allegedly wanted to set off an explosive device at Musikfest 2023.

Bethlehem police announced on Monday that Robert L. Bowen, 52, has been charged with weapons of mass destruction, prohibited offensive weapons, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation began Thursday when police received information that Bowen allegedly stated his intent to detonate an improvised explosive at Musikfest.

Musikfest is a 10-day music festival that showcases dozens of artists from across the country and other events for attendees.

After receiving the information, an investigation began into Bowen. Police say they connected him to several recent incidents involving firework-sized devices.

Authorities did a search of Bowen's residence in Bethlehem and say they recovered small explosive devices.

They also found materials related to manufacturing explosive devices, an improvised firearm, controlled substances, and related paraphernalia.

Bowen is now in police custody on a $50,000 bail.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, according to officials.