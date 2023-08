Action News Morning Anchor Matt O'Donnell was drumming away at Musikfest 2023 in the Lehigh Valley.

The 10-day music festival in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, comes to a close this weekend.

O'Donnell played with the band Romeo Delight, a Van Halen tribute band based in Philadelphia and Bucks counties.

There were also dozens of free performances at stages throughout the festival grounds this weekend.

'Train' will be playing Sunday night.

