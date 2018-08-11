ENTERTAINMENT

Demi Lovato cancels upcoming tour dates in wake of apparent overdose

Demi Lovato cancels upcoming tour dates in wake of apparent overdose. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 11, 2018.

Demi Lovato has canceled some upcoming concert dates in the wake of her apparent overdose.

Live Nation has announced the cancellation of Lovato's tour in South America.

The company says the Grammy-nominated singer is "focusing on her recovery."

Lovato was released from a hospital in Los Angeles earlier this week, and has since entered a rehab facility.

RELATED: 'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases first statement after drug overdose

