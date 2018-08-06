DEMI LOVATO

'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases first statement after drug overdose

EMBED </>More Videos

Demi Lovato releases first statement after drug overdose

Demi Lovato has released a statement nearly two weeks after suffering an apparent drug overdose.



Lovato took to Instagram Sunday to thank her family, team, and friends for their support.

"Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to you all," she wrote.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she said. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

Lovato said she is now focused on her recovery, and appreciates the support from her fans.

"The love you all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side," she said. "I will keep fighting."

Lovato has been open about her struggles with drug abuse in the past. The singer released a song called "Sober" in June, revealing that she had relapsed after six years of being clean.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdemi lovatodrug addictiondrugsaddictionu.s. & worldinstagram
DEMI LOVATO
With rare candor, Lovato chronicled her recovery and relapse
Rep: Demi Lovato recovering; Atlantic City concert canceled
More demi lovato
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
The 5 best music venues in Philadelphia
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
Walmart may create own video streaming service
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 7, victim of murder-suicide in Manayunk
Philly officer shot in the face while serving warrant in Germantown
Feltonville body may be that of missing NYC woman
Officials ID woman killed in crash at center for disabled
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Train derailment sends rail cars tumbling down hillside
Single-use plastics to be banned in Atlantic Co. parks
Sick rescue puppy stolen from Chester Co. pet store
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Driver crashes stolen SUV into SW Philadelphia home
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Today, Oppressive Humidity
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound
More News