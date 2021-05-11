firefly music festival

Firefly releases 2021 festival lineup: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, The Killers, Tame Impala

Firefly 2021 takes place between Sept. 23 and 26.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefly releases 2021 festival lineup: Billie Eilish, Lizzo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo are all headlining this year's Firefly lineup.

The four-day music festival in Delaware is returning after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

It will take place Sept. 23-26 at the Woodlands in Dover.

The 2021 lineup features more than 120 bands across seven stages.

Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Diplo, Portugal. The Man, Glass Animals, Phoebe Bridgers, Nelly, Blackbear, Taking Back Sunday and Machine Gun Kelly.



General Admission passes start at $299, VIP costs $699 and Super VIP passes are at $2,499.

Pre-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. Any remaining passes go on sale Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

You can register for early access at https://fireflyfestival.com/.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdoverlive musicfestivalfirefly music festivalmusic
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL
Firefly Music Festival canceled due to COVID-19
Firefly Music Festival announces 2020 lineup
Firefly Music Festival announces 2019 lineup
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia to announce COVID reopening plan today
Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 injured
Tiger roaming Houston neighborhood owned by man on bond for murder
Local barber helping homeless population across country
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
Martin Luther King Drive reopening to cars this summer
Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman
Show More
Deadline today to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Giant opening 4 new stores in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: 60s today, windy afternoon with spotty shower
Flyers fans gets vaccinated before season finale
Delco prepares to vaccinate children as young as 12
More TOP STORIES News