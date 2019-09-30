Legendary Big 5 basketball coach Fran Dunphy on leadership, legacy and learning in the True Philadelphia Podcast

Legendary Penn/Temple basketball coach Fran Dunphy on Quakers, Owls, retirement and why his worst loss ever became his most important game ever. Stream the latest episode of the True Philadelphia Podcast on YouTube: https://t.co/srzGWnovuQ pic.twitter.com/s5WpmfToOB — Matt O'Donnell (@matt_odonnell) September 29, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fran Dunphy spent 48 years coaching basketball at the collegiate and high school level: Temple, Penn, LaSalle, Malvern Prep, Army, American.What was the most important game he ever coached? As it turns out, Dunphy says it was the worst loss of his career: he watched his Penn Quakers blow a 27-point lead at halftime to lose to Princeton by a single point back in 1999."And now I'm in charge and I have to go into the locker room to face 12 faces that are expecting me to say something profound. And I got nothing!" he said.How he handled the game afterward became profound in itself, helping him and his players learn so much about themselves, about winning, losing and being accountable.I spoke to Dunphy at his office at Temple University, where he still teaches an honors business class even after retiring from coaching the Owls earlier this year.Fran Dunphy led the Penn Quakers from 1989-2006 and the Temple Owls from 2006 until his retirement, winning multiple league championships and coaching awards throughout.In this podcast we discuss:The podcast was recorded at Sullivan Hall at Temple University on September 17, 2019.