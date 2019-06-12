good morning america

'Good Morning America' broadcasting from Philly on Thursday | Get ticket info

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Good Morning America" is headed to the birthplace of America.

This Thursday, "GMA" will broadcast live from Philadelphia as it brings its Pop Up Show to Eakins Oval.

Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan will anchor the special edition of "GMA" - airing on 6abc, of course - in front of a live audience outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

They asked Philadelphians to explain what makes our city so awesome and share videos showing your favorite places to go in Philly. On Tuesday morning, they shared some of these answers with the rest of the country. To share more of your favorites from the City of Brotherly Love, be sure to share your 'Philly Fave Video' on Twitter or Instagram and use #GMAInPhilly.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphians share some of their favorite things about the City of Brotherly Love ahead of GMA's Pop Up Show on Thursday.



On Thursday morning, they will be joined by the Action News Morning Team, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee as well as celebrity guests and a live performance by Philly native music legend Patti LaBelle.

You can be part of the audience by getting tickets at https://1iota.com/show/936/gma-in-philly.

While the show starts at its usual 7 a.m. time slot, audience members are being asked to get there before 6 a.m.

So, get ready to be part of history - in the city that makes history.

EMBED More News Videos

The GMA Pop Up Show is headed to Philly on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaction news morningsentertainmentphilly newsinstagram storiesgood morning america
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA
'GMA' throwing out first pitch at Phillies game
EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Durant opens up about KD's injury
BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm
Deployed dad surprises family, meets baby for the 1st time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Teens beat man, break his jaw in Old City
Jackknifed tractor-trailer causing backups on I-95
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
Black bear spotted near East Falls SEPTA station
'GMA' throwing out first pitch at Phillies game
Spelling Bee champ celebrates in Cherry Hill
Car pinned against Schuylkill Expressway median by tractor trailer
Show More
Family seeks answers after veteran's mysterious death
Police search for suspect for robbing, assaulting vendor
County jail with 5 suspected mumps cases quarantined
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Fmr. Villanova campus ministry director pleads guilty in child porn case
More TOP STORIES News