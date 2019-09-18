Arts & Entertainment

'Hamilton' cast tours Museum of the American Revolution

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Hamilton: An American Musical" is now playing at the Forrest Theatre in Center City to a packed house every night.

On Wednesday, the cast stepped off the stage and into the real history behind their lines and lyrics.

Playing one of the key roles is a local actor who says he's living the dream

"My love for theater and my training began here at Temple University and Philadelphia and so it's really cool to come back home," said Josh Tower, who plays Aaron Burr.

For this Philly run, he's home and performing on stage at the historic Forrest Theatre for the first time in his career.

"It's special, really special," said Tower. "The connection to the city is really in my heart and I am proud, so proud, to have this here."

Tower and a few of his cast members got a private tour of the Alexander Hamilton heirlooms at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

He took advantage of the perfect dueling photo opp with Edred Utomi, who plays Alexander Hamilton.

"To be able to experience the history of it is very bizarre," said Utomi. "I look at his statue and think, 'I kind of look like him,'" he said with a laugh.

The cast says the artifacts give them a new appreciation for their design team.

"It's cool to see the things in the show that we think are just props as actors and we see the actual items on display," he said.

They also walked the streets, soaking in all of the real life history that takes center stage in their iconic show.

"It's surreal, wild and crazy to walk in the footsteps where these people we portray walked," said Utomi.

And to perform nightly to sold out crowds?

People here are very excited," said Utomi. "We are walking to the theater and the line is wrapped around the door and you can see smiling faces."

As for the hot and hard-to-get tickets, there are some still available. There's also a daily lottery.
