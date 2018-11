Hugh Jackman bringing world tour to Philly

Philly, @RealHughJackman is going on tour! Join him here on June 30th for songs from broadway and film with a live orchestra. Tickets go on sale December 7th. https://t.co/GN6zWEjZKZ pic.twitter.com/twlFGo5CzF — Wells Fargo Center­čÄč (@WellsFargoCtr) November 29, 2018

Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning performer Hugh Jackman is bringing his first world tour to Philadelphia.'The Man. The Music. The Show.' will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m.The 'Wolverine' actor will perform hit songs from his movies 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Les Miserables,' and more from Broadway and film; he will be accompanied by a live orchestra.Tickets for 'The Man. The Music. The Show.' go on sale on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m., online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com , by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center Box Office.------