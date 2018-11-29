ENTERTAINMENT

Hugh Jackman bringing world tour to Philly

Jackman shows support to bullied Pa. girl. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 12, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning performer Hugh Jackman is bringing his first world tour to Philadelphia.

'The Man. The Music. The Show.' will take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

The 'Wolverine' actor will perform hit songs from his movies 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Les Miserables,' and more from Broadway and film; he will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

Tickets for 'The Man. The Music. The Show.' go on sale on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m., online at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center Box Office.



