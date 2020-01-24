Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel tempts Kumail Nanjiani with pizza, sweets after photo of buff body goes viral

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," actor Kumail Nanjiani admitted that he has not eaten junk food in over a year, resulting in a hilarious response from host Jimmy Kimmel.

After a photo of "The Eternals" star's buff body went viral, he shared his secret to becoming ripped on Thursday's show: "I have not had pizza or a doughnut in over a year. I've had no refined sugar in a year. I've had almost no carbs at all."


Nanjiani's new eating habits were implemented while he was training for Marvel's "The Eternals," which comes into theaters Nov. 6, 2020.

In response, Kimmel surprised Nanjiani with a dessert mobile filled with delicious treats and Guillermo even brought him a pizza.

At the end of the interview, Nanjiani took a bite of the pizza, ending his yearlong diet.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights on ABC and on the ABC app at 11:35 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityjimmy kimmel liveentertainmentmarveljimmy kimmelinstagram
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Get ready for soaking rain on Saturday
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
Youth services employee faces human trafficking charges
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
Car slams through storefront at Northeast Philly strip mall
First appearance for next Archbishop of Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Good Samaritan hit by vehicle after saving mom, kids on bridge
Show More
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Coronavirus kills 26, sickens 830 as China shuts down more cities
Apple Watch helps woman learn she has heart abnormality
Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business
More TOP STORIES News