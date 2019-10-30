Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him

For the first time, comedian and Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is talking about the car crash that seriously injured him.

He posted a video to his Instagram page late Tuesday documenting his weeks of recovery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4OlTk0lT96/

Hart was a passenger in his classic car when it crashed in California on September 1.



In the video, he showed news footage of the crash followed by images of his road to recovery.

"In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you're moving too fast and you're doing too much, sometimes you can't see the things you're meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective," Hart says.



The video shows Hart interacting with his friends and family.

"Don't take today for granted, because tomorrow's not promised," Hart says. "I'm thankful for simply still being here."

Doctors estimate his recovery will likely take at least a year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentu.s. & worldaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some communities opt to move trick-or-treating due to weather
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion: Family
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture
Fire damages Stone Harbor apartment building
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, Halloween rain
Man in a coma after assault outside South Philly bar
1 injured in Bethlehem home invasion
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured after gunman opens fire on vehicle in Tacony
Actor John Witherspoon - who played dad in 'Friday' - dies at 77
World Series Game 6: Running with bats, controversial interference call
Parents pleading for help after driver fatally strikes man walking dog
Philadelphia officer injured during traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News