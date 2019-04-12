Arts & Entertainment

Language app teaches you the language from 'Game of Thrones'

It's a bittersweet weekend for Game of Thrones fans.

Sunday is the premiere of the eighth and final season of the HBO hit show.

You can take your obsession to the next level by learning the show's language.

Language App "Duo-Lingo" teaches you how to speak like a true Targaryen.

Here are a few key phrases you're familiar with.

"Winter is coming" translates to "Sonar Mazis."

"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die," translates to, "Skori Demal Ti Tymptir Tymis, Erinis Ia Morghulis."

Showrunners tasked language inventor David Peterson with creating a complete "fictional" language for Game of Thrones characters.
