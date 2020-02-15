Narberth teen goes for golden ticket on 'American Idol'

NARBERTH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- American Idol is back for Season 3 here on 6abc.
Sunday's premiere episode features a Montgomery County star on the rise.
Louis Knight is a Lower Merion High School graduate who is chasing his musical dream and getting ready to sing for the judges.
"I knew this was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I could not pass up," said the Narberth resident. "Kind of like a calling."
The 19-year-old singer-songwriter auditioned for the judges in Washington D.C.
"This was not in the plan at all," he says "It really just fell out of the sky."
A 2018 graduate of Lower Merion, his parents graciously gave him a year to pursue his music.
"Kind of like an open-ended gap year," he said.
Knight's family moved to Narberth from England eight years ago, leaving behind friends and extended family.
"Moving away from all of that was a bit difficult and then starting right in middle school, well, that's a tough time for anyone," he said.
That's when he says music found him.
"I got my first piano for Christmas and then I wrote my first song," he said. "I was a freshman at Lower Merion."
That singer-songwriter thing? Seems he was born with it.
"Since I was a baby, I was humming the whole time," he laughs. "And then my dad was in a band."
Knight said he is now a full-fledged Philly guy.
"I love Philly. This is our home."
By day, he's in the studio working on his new album. By night, he delivers pies for Narberth Pizza.
And Sunday, he's singing for that golden ticket.
"I sang my original song called 'Change,' which I wrote about the loss of one of my friends to suicide," Knight said. "It's a message of hope for other people suffering."
"Just to be able to sing my original song in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan - they are incredibly talented musicians," Knight said. "This is all I have ever wanted to do, it's all I'm good at, really."
On this premiere episode, Knight said he's bringing his music and his whole heart and soul.
"I'm caring, I am fun, I am an ADHD kid, and kind of a bit crazy," he says.
Tune in to American Idol Sunday night at 8 p.m. to see if Louis Knight gets that golden ticket!
