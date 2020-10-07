Philadelphia Film Festival reveals full 2020 lineup: stream at home, watch at drive-in

The festival runs from October 23 - November 2.
PFF29 features in-home screenings available through the Festival's digital streaming platform, alongside nightly socially-distanced screenings throughout the 11-day Festival at the expanded 2-screen PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard.
The Philadelphia Film Society highlighted a number of them:
Alongside the previously announced titles NOMADLAND, from Director Chloé Zhao and starring
Frances McDormand; and Cannes selection and TIFF premiere AMMONITE, starring Kate
Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, the PFS Drive-In will also feature a nightly slate totalling over a
dozen films, including BLACK BEAR, starring Aubrey Plaza as an actress-turned-director
retreating to a couple's secluded country home to write her next script. The Drive-In will feature
powerful documentaries 40 YEARS A PRISONER, Director Tommy Oliver's chronicling of
activist Mike Africa Jr.'s mission to free his parents following their imprisonment as a result of
the 1978 police raid on the revolutionary group MOVE's compound and MLK / FBI, Director
Sam Pollard's captivating examination, using recently declassified files, of the FBI's extensive
surveillance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The PFS Drive-In will also be the exclusive home of
the PFS on Us free ticketing initiative.
PFF29 offers three pass options for audiences to choose from: the Streaming Pass ($200), the Spotlight All Access Badge ($300), and the Premiere All Access Badge ($600). Find out how to purchase and use your badges and tickets.
29th Philadelphia Film Festival Full Lineup
Marquee Screenings:
Drive-In Marquee Screenings will be available first to Spotlight All Access and Premiere All Access badge holders with a limited number of individual tickets going on sale. Digital Marquee Screenings will be Accessible through the PFF29 website as well as through the PFF29 custom app on both the Roku and AppleTV platforms.
AMMONITE | Director Francis Lee | 2020 | UK | Drive-In
HERSELF | Director Phyllida Lloyd | 2020 | Ireland, UK | Digital
MINARI | Director Lee Issac Chung | 2020 | USA | Digital
NOMADLAND | Director Chloé Zhao | 2020 | USA | Drive-In
SOUND OF METAL | Director Darius Marder | 2019 | USA | Digital
PFS on Us Films At the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard:
PFS on Us free ticketing initiative - attendees still need to reserve a free ticket to these screenings.
40 YEARS A PRISONER | Director Tommy Oliver | 2020 | USA
BLACK BEAR | Director Lawrence Michael Levine | 2020 | USA
BULLETPROOF | Director Todd Chandler | 2020 | USA
ENEMIES OF THE STATE | Director Sonia Kennebeck | 2020 | USA
HARLEY | Director Jean-Cosme Delaloye | 2020 | USA
LA LEYENDA NEGRA | Director Patricia Delgado | 2020 | USA
MLK/FBI | Director Sam Pollard | 2020 | USA
NO ORDINARY MAN | Director Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | 2020 | Canada
PG (PSYCHO GOREMAN) | Director Steven Kostanski | 2020 | Canada
Available On the PFS Digital Streaming Platform:
Accessible through the PFF29 website as well as through the PFF29 custom app on both the Roku and AppleTV platforms.
40 YEARS A PRISONER | Director Tommy Oliver | 2020 | USA
ACASA, MY HOME | Radu Ciorniciuc | 2020 | Romania, Germany, Finland
A SON | Director Mehdi Barsaoui | 2019 | France, Tunisia, Lebanon, Qatar
AND TOMORROW THE ENTIRE WORLD | Director Julia von Heinz | 2020 | Germany,
France
APPLES | Director Christos Nikou | 2020 | Greece, Poland, Slovenia
BANKSY MOST WANTED | Director Aurélia Rouvier, Seamus Haley | 2020 | France
BEETHOVEN IN BEIJING | Director Jennifer R. Lin, Sharon Mullally | 2020 | USA
THE BIG HIT | Director Emmanuel Courcol | 2020 | France
BLACK BEAR | Director Lawrence Michael Levine | 2020 | USA
THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR | Directors Justin Powell, David Charbonier | 2020 | USA
BREAKING SURFACE | Director Joachim Hedén | 2020 | Sweden, Belgium, Norway
CHARLATAN | Director Agnieszka Holland | 2020 | Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland,
Slovakia
CHARTER | Director Amanda Kernell | 2020 | Sweden, Norway, Denmark
CODED BIAS | Director Shalini Kantayya | 2020 | USA, UK
COME TRUE | Director Anthony Scott Burns | 2020 | Canada
DIGGER | Director Georgis Grigorakis | 2020 | Greece, France
THE DILEMMA OF DESIRE | Director Maria Finitzo | 2020 | USA
EMA | Director Pablo Larran | 2019 | Chile
FAREWELL AMOR | Director Ekwa Msangi | 2020 | USA
FREELAND | Director Mario Furloni, Kate McLean | 2020 | USA
GET THE HELL OUT | Director Wang I-Fan | 2020 | Taiwan
GOODBYE HONEY | Max Strand | 2020 | USA
GUNDA | Director Victor Kossakovsky | 2020 | Norway, USA
THE HOUSE OF US | Director Yoon Ga-eun | 2019 | South Korea
I'M YOUR WOMAN | Director Julia Hart | 2020 | USA
JUMBO | Director Zoé Wittock | 2020 | France, Belgium, Luxembourg
THE KILLING OF TWO LOVERS | Director Robert Machoian | 2020 | USA
KUBRICK BY KUBRICK | Director Grégory Monro | 2020 | France
LAPSIS | Director Noah Hutton | 2020 | USA
LITTLE FISH | Director Chad Hartigan | 2020 | USA
MANDIBLES | Director Quentin Dupieux | 2020 | France, Belgium
MARIONETTE LAND | Director Alexander Monelli | 2020 | USA
MAYOR | Director David Osit | 2020 | UK, USA
MICHAEL SMERCONISH: THINGS I WISH I KNEW BEFORE I STARTED TALKING |
Director Chris Strand | 2020 | USA
MINYAN | Director Eric Steel | 2020 | USA
MIRACLE FISHING | Director Miles Hargrove | 2020 | USA
MLK/FBI | Director Sam Pollard | 2020 | USA
MY LITTLE SISTER | Director Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond | 2020 |
Switzerland
MY WONDERFUL WANDA | Director Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond | 2020 |
Switzerland
MY ZOE | Director Julie Delpy | 2019 | Germany, France, UK, USA
NEW ORDER | Director Michel Franco | 2020 | Mexico, France
NIGHT OF THE KINGS | Director Philippe Lacte | 2020 | Ivory Coast, France, Canada,
Senegal
THE OBITUARY OF TUNDE JOHNSON | Director Ali LeRoi | 2019 | USA
ONE OF THESE DAYS | Director Bastian Günther | 2020 | Germany, USA
THE PERFECT CANDIDATE | Director Haifaa Al-Mansour | 2019 | Saudi Arabia,
Germany
PINK SKIES AHEAD | Director Kelly Oxford | 2020 | USA
ROSE PLAYS JULIE | Director Joe Lawler, Christine Malloy | 2019 | Ireland, UK
THE SALT OF TEARS | Director Phillippe Garrel | 2020 | France, Switzerland
SOME KIND OF HEAVEN | Director Lance Oppenheim | 2020 | USA
SPRING BLOSSOM | Director Suzanne Lindon | 2020 | France
SUMMER OF 85 | Director Francois Ozon | 2020 | France
SURVIVAL SKILLS | Director Quinn Armstrong | 2020 | USA
SYLVIE'S LOVE | Director Eugene Ashe | 2020 | USA
THERE IS NO EVIL | Director Mohammad Rasoulof | 2020 | Germany, Iran, Czech
Republic
THE TIES | Director Daniele Luchetti | 2020 | Italy, France
TRUE MOTHERS | Director Naomi Kawase | 2020 | Japan
TWO OF US | Director Filippo Meneghetti | 2019 | France, Luxembourg, Belgium
UNDER THE OPEN SKY | Director Miwa Nishikawa | 2020 | Japan
UNDINE | Director Christian Petzold | 2020 | Germany, France
THE WITMANS | Director David Peterson | 2020 | USA
WHITE LIE | Director Calvin Thomas, Yonah Lewis | 2020 | USA
YALDA, A NIGHT FOR FORGIVENESS | Director Massoud Bakhshi | 2020 | Iran,
France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg
ZAPPA | Director Alex Winter | 2020 | USA
Shorts Programs:
Accessible through the PFF29 website as well as through the PFF29 custom app on both the Roku and AppleTV platforms.
BITTU | Director Karishma Dev Dube
BRONTOSAURUS | Director Jack Dunphy
THE DEEPEST HOLE | Director Matt McCormick
DUMMY | Director Laurynas Bauresia
GABBY! | Director Adam Murray
HUDSON GEESE | Director Bernardo Britto
HUNTSVILLE STATION | Director Chris Filippone, Jamie Meltzer
ISLANDER | Director Derek Pastuszek
THE MIDSUMMER'S VOICE | Director Yudi Zhang
MIZUKO | Director Kira Dane, Katelyn Rebelo
NO CRYING AT THE DINNER TABLE | Director Carol Nguyen
OLD YOUNG | Director Emma Baiada
ON THE FENCELINE: A FIGHT FOR CLEAN AIR | Directors Tara Eng, Kristen
Harrison, Alex Klein, Alisha Tamarchenko
PILAR | Director Yngwie Boley, J.J. Epping, Diana van Houten
SIXTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS | Director Symone Baptiste
SOGNI AL CAMPO | Director Mara Cerri, Magda Guidi
TIE | Director Alexandra Ramires
TRASHY BOOTY | Director Iris Devins
WAFFLE | Director Carlyn Hudson
THE WELL | Director Neal Dhand
WHITE EYE | Director Tomer Shushan
WOOD CHILD AND THE HIDDEN FOREST MOTHER | Director Stephen Irwin
ZOE AND HANH | Director Kim Tran
