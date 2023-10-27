Cherry Hill native talks about 'Low Cut Connie' documentary 'Art Dealers' ahead of release

The South Philadelphia boogie express known as Low Cut Connie is about to release its globe-trotting documentary "Art Dealers."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Film Festival continues through this weekend and Friday night, it offers an event billed as a "beer-soaked, piano slamming" celebration of rock and roll music.

The South Philadelphia boogie express known as "Low Cut Connie," fronted by Cherry Hill native Adam Weiner, is about to release its globe-trotting documentary "Art Dealers." It captures the band's origin story and blasts its swaggering music.

Weiner joined 6abc's Brighter News live to preview the documentary's release during the film festival Friday, which will feature a Q & A with his fans.

"Art Dealers" is showing at the Philadelphia Film Center at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are still available.