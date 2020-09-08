Movie theaters in Philadelphia can reopen Tuesday with safety measures

RELATED: Indoor dining set to resume in Philadelphia, but restrictions remain
Theaters will have reduced capacity.
The City of Philadelphia says for a multi-screen movie theater, the total number of people in the theater must not exceed 50% of its total occupancy and only 25 people are allowed per individual movie showing or to view the individual screen.
Single-screen theaters are limited to 25 attendees.
There will also be no popcorn as theaters cannot sell food or drinks.
Social distancing as well as masks will be required.
Movie theaters in the surrounding Pennsylvania suburbs reopened last month. Theaters in New Jersey were back open last week.