Arts & Entertainment

Music legends The Rolling Stones play to a sold out Lincoln Financial Field

Legendary Rolling Stones play sold out Lincoln Financial Field
By photos by Action News photographer Bob Watts
PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPVI) -- The iconic rock band The Rolling Stones played to sold-out crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Even though a light and at times steady rain fell on the band and fans, the band went on to entertain fans of all ages.

They performed such hits as "Miss You," "Angie," "Start Me Up," and many others from over the years. Throughout the night, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts were seen with huge smiles as they played into the night.

The concert was part of the rescheduled "No Filter Tour" after the band cancelled their original date earlier this year for Mick Jagger's heart surgery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainment
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Melrose Diner owner hopes to reopen next week after fire
Suspect electrocuted on SEPTA rail after fleeing police during arrest
School that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
Water main break floods businesses on South Street
Toddler hurt in ride on airport conveyor belt
Argument leads to shooting at Philly basketball game, 1 critical
1 shot at Vineland apartment complex
Show More
Hahnemann staff leave messages on windows ahead of closure
Subject of Action News investigation charged with fabricating racist email
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
AccuWeather: Lots of sun, nice and warm today
Pharmacy worker shaken after armed robbery
More TOP STORIES News