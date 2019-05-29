Arts & Entertainment

Six fun things to do indoors around Philadelphia

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Because rain is a part of spring, we round up some fun indoor activities-from museum exhibits to ax throwing.
Marvel: Universe of Superheroes

222 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Under the Big Tent at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks through June 16
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456

232 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(833) 745-9293

1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ 08103
(844) 474-FISH (3474)
Civil War & Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom & Equality
525 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-409-6600

1214 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-561-8888
