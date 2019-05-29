Because rain is a part of spring, we round up some fun indoor activities-from museum exhibits to ax throwing.
Marvel: Universe of Superheroes
The Franklin Institute|Facebook
222 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Big Apple Circus|Website|Click here for tickets
Under the Big Tent at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks through June 16
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456
Kick Axe Throwing Philly|Website|FB
232 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(833) 745-9293
Adventure Aquarium|Website|FB
1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ 08103
(844) 474-FISH (3474)
Civil War & Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom & Equality
National Constitution Center|Website|FB
525 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-409-6600
Fabric Workshop and Museum|Website|FB
1214 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-561-8888
---------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Six fun things to do indoors around Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More