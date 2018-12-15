ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia

Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on December 15, 2018.

By
SugarHouse Casino celebrated becoming the first licensed sports book in the Philadelphia-area Saturday.

The first bets were placed in a temporary sports betting area that the casino has set up as it prepares to open a new permanent location.

With a rush of confetti, a new era of entertainment is ushered into Philadelphia.

The first bet fittingly, "Philadelphia Eagles +13."

With six betting windows, six kiosks, you can bet on major league and college sports and there's likely more to come.

"Basketball, we'll have football, hockey, and baseball, and we're looking at what other sports we could add, looking at the demographics of Philadelphia and what they want," said General Manager Cheryl Duhon.

The Supreme Court ruling legalized sports betting across the country back in May. Each state had to come up with their own set of laws surrounding the game.

After months of prep work,Pennsylvania is in competition with New Jersey. "To bring these tax revenues that sports betting is going to generate to this side of the river here in Pennsylvania," said Evan Davis, VP general counsel SugarHouse Casino.

And players are eager to cash in.

If you don't like the flashing lights or loud noises of the casino, SugarHouse already has an online platform to place bets in New Jersey, and that technology should be coming to Pennsylvania by next year.

