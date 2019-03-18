Arts & Entertainment

Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81

Surf guitar king Dick Dale performs at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York on May 27, 2007.

LOS ANGELES -- Dick Dale, dubbed King of the Surf Guitar, has died at age 81.

His former bassist Sam Bolle says Dale passed away Saturday night. No other details were available.

Dale played pounding, blaringly loud power-chord instrumentals in the early 1960s on songs like "Miserlou" and "Let's Go Trippin."

He saw a renewed interest in his music after "Miserlou" was used in the opening credits of Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film "Pulp Fiction."

Dale liked to say it was he and not the Beach Boys who invented surf music. Some critics have said he was right.





An avid surfer, he began to build a devoted fan base across Los Angeles in the late 1950s and early 1960s with repeated appearances at Newport Beach's old Rendezvous Ballroom.

It was there that he played "Miserlou" and other compositions at wall-rattling volume on a custom-made Fender Stratocaster guitar.

Dale says he developed the style by trying to merge the sounds of crashing ocean waves with rockabilly melodies.

Dale remained active in the Southern California music scene and had gigs scheduled this year in Agoura Hills and San Juan Capistrano among other sites.

