ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Teddy Pendergrass movie premieres Friday at Philadelphia Film Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Teddy Pendergrass movie premieres Friday at Philly Film Festival. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 25, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Film Festival is the home for the world premiere of the documentary 'Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me.'

The documentary explores the tumultuous life of the soul legend who was born and raised in Philadelphia.

From the accident on Lincoln Drive that left him a quadriplegic to his rise to fame, this is his story.

The film's creators say the film is long overdue.

Producer and Director Olivia Lichtenstein said, "I don't think people remember him the way that they should. I don't think people remember what happened to him and what his story was, and I think I have to tell it. To be able to do something to ensure his legacy and we know he's known and loved in Philadelphia, but we want the rest of the world to remember him and celebrate his music."

"That talent deserves to be carried on. "

They also spent a lot of time here in Philly making this film and are overjoyed to debut it to local crowds.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie premierefilm festivalPhiladelphia Film Festivalentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Eminem to Pendergrass: Film Festival range goes far
PlayStation Classic's full lineup of games announced
Kimmel, Damon wear 'I'm with stupid' shirts at World Series
'Fiddler on the Roof' stops for short stay at the Academy of Music
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Synagogue shooting suspect due in court as harrowing tales emerge
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash
Monday Action News Update
Pedestrian struck by car block away from Haverford High School
Mom dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Police: Student shoots fellow student at NC high school
Driver stuck on tracks calls police, unsure of location
Show More
Police: College-age man in costume shouts 'God isn't real' in church
Man survives days in mine shaft, fights off rattlesnakes
Names released of all 11 victims of synagogue shooting
Local synagogues hold vigils for Pittsburgh shooting victims
Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison
More News