True Philadelphia Podcast: 'Three Really, Really, REALLY Big Ideas'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are thinking BIG in the latest True Philadelphia Podcast.

Nia Meeks, communications strategist and frequent Inside Story panelist, joins me to share three things that both of us think should happen to make the Philadelphia region a better place to live - for all of us.

Both of us brainstormed in advance of the podcast and came up with three HUGE ideas, without worry about feasibility or cost.

Some of them are doable. Some of them make a whole lot of sense. Some of them may be considered preposterous. Some of them may be impossible. The lack of boundaries is why this thought exercise was so fun.


My ideas tackled three main problems in our area: the lack of competition in city elections among the two major political parties; how congested and outdated our transportation system has become; and how gun violence has become such a chronic problem in Philadelphia that innocent children are more frequently becoming shooting victims.


Nia's ideas involved expanding the experiences of children while in high school; developing "creative corridors" in every single Philadelphia neighborhood; and jump-starting a "park in a truck" program to green up the city.


Nia Meeks is a communications strategist for Greenberg Traurig, LLP in Center City, where this podcast was recorded.

You can find her on Twitter here and Instagram here.
