The centerpiece at the winter experience at Dilworth Park is the brand new Ferris Wheel. After you take a spin on that, be sure to take the quick walk over to Love Park for a raclette sandwich, it's the only place you can get the cheesy Swiss staple.
Today at Noon, with just 24 hours to game time, it's time to get in the spirit of the Army Navy game. Head over to the Shops at Liberty Place for a pep rally with academy pep bands and cheerleaders. This epic rivalry game meets up at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.
A favorite Chestnut Hill tradition steps off Saturday morning with the 8th community holiday parade. More than 4-hundred children will march representing local schools, sports groups, scout troops and sporting clubs. Spectators will also enjoy plenty of bands, dance groups and mounted patrol.
There is still time to tour the historic houses of Fairmount Park decorated for the holidays. The tours feature experienced guides who will share information about the furniture, architecture, and stories behind the home's inhabitants.
If you are looking for an elegant indoor event head to Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square for an afternoon tea. This year's theme is Christmas Couture and it offers dainty desserts, savory sandwiches and a choice of champagne or a mimosa.
Weekend Happenings - December 13, 2019
WEEKEND HAPPENINGS
