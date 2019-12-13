weekend happenings

Weekend Happenings - December 13, 2019

By and Heather Grubola
The centerpiece at the winter experience at Dilworth Park is the brand new Ferris Wheel. After you take a spin on that, be sure to take the quick walk over to Love Park for a raclette sandwich, it's the only place you can get the cheesy Swiss staple.

Today at Noon, with just 24 hours to game time, it's time to get in the spirit of the Army Navy game. Head over to the Shops at Liberty Place for a pep rally with academy pep bands and cheerleaders. This epic rivalry game meets up at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday.

A favorite Chestnut Hill tradition steps off Saturday morning with the 8th community holiday parade. More than 4-hundred children will march representing local schools, sports groups, scout troops and sporting clubs. Spectators will also enjoy plenty of bands, dance groups and mounted patrol.

There is still time to tour the historic houses of Fairmount Park decorated for the holidays. The tours feature experienced guides who will share information about the furniture, architecture, and stories behind the home's inhabitants.

If you are looking for an elegant indoor event head to Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square for an afternoon tea. This year's theme is Christmas Couture and it offers dainty desserts, savory sandwiches and a choice of champagne or a mimosa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentweekend happenings
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEEKEND HAPPENINGS
Weekend Happenings - December 6, 2019
Weekend Happenings with Matt, Jessica's dogs
Weekend Happenings: November 8
Weekend Happenings - November 1, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Man found guilty of shooting, killing beloved South Philadelphia store owner
Arson investigation in Bristol Twp., firefighter injured
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
2 injured in accident at EP Henry facility in Chester Co.
Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell says farewell after 45 years
Show More
Camden H.S. football player honored for actions during shooting
Plastic bag ban bill approved in Philly
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, soaking rain tonight
School worries historic preservation could cost millions
'Snow Jawn' ready for winter at Philadelphia airport
More TOP STORIES News