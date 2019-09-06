Weekend Happenings - September 6, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's all about bees this weekend at three historic venues in Philadelphia. The 10th annual Honey festival will take place at Bartram's Garden, Glen Foerd on the Delaware and at Wyck Historic House. It's a time to raise awareness about the importance of honey bees to our environment, our food supply and our economy. The hours are 5-9pm on Friday, Saturday 10am - 4pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.
For the next three weeks, avant-garde performances will take place throughout the city for the annual Fringe Festival. This year's event features more than 1-thousand creative works from local, national and international artists. The Fringe Festival runs through September 22nd.
Music lovers will enjoy more than 30 acts during the 9th annual Haverford Music Festival on Saturday. Four stages will take over the intersection at Darby Road and Hathaway Lane. There will also be a pair of beer gardens, food and plenty of entertainment for kids. Admission is free.
The 34th annual Mushroom Festival crops up this weekend in Kennett Square. A new addition this year is the Flyers Community Caravan as well as fan favorites the amateur mushroom cook-off and the grower's tent.
And back to school also means back to football. The Eagles open their season on Sunday against the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m.
