NEW YORK -- ABC's new drama "Stumptown" may have you asking...what is "Stumptown?"
Well, if you're from Portland, you already know...Portland, Oregon!
Back in the mid-1800s, the land had to be cleared so quickly that the stumps of trees were often not removed right away. There were so many, people called the area Stumptown.
Stumptown is also the name of a popular coffee roaster.
This series is based on the popular graphic novel by the same name written by Greg Rucka with art by Matthew Southworth.
Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) is a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother she takes care of.
She works as a private investigator, described often as an anti-hero, solving other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own.
Lieutenant Cosgrove (Cameryn Manheim) and Detective Miles Hoffman (Michael Ealy) serve as the official officers in "Stumptown" often working with Dex to take down crime in the area.
"Stumptown" premieres on Wednesday, September 25th at 10/9c on ABC.
