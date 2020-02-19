World Cafe Live becomes nonprofit for music, education, community engagement for Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's World Café Live music venue is becoming a nonprofit entity devoted to supporting live music, music education and community engagement in the city.The University City destination is combining with its nonprofit partner LiveConnections, the company announced Wednesday."The two entities will move forward under the World Cafe Live name. 100% of revenues (including funds from grants and donations, as well as proceeds from sale of tickets, food and drink, and special events) will support expanding their mission of socially engaged music education and original programming," the statement reads.World Cafe Live Founder and President Hal Real, who also co-founded LiveConnections, said by making the venue a nonprofit they'll be able to invest even more in bringing diverse live music to the city."And in creating community-engaged programming that ensures that youth, people with disabilities, and all kinds of music-lovers have access to incredible music," Real said.World Cafe Live has operated as a for-profit live music venue and restaurant for over 15 years. LiveConnections was founded as a nonprofit in 2008 to bolster music education opportunities in Philadelphia public schools."World Cafe Live will continue the long-term music-making partnerships of LiveConnections, including a year-long album-recording project with Philadelphia public high school Hill-Freedman World Academy, a collaboration with HIAS PA focusing on immigrant youth, and an afterschool percussion ensemble at BregySchool in South Philadelphia. In March, the organization will launch the Philadelphia Lullaby Project, a local partnership with Carnegie Hall's international program in which teaching artists collaborate with new parents to write original lullabies for their babies," the statement read."Music is a vital part of our city," Real said, "and World Cafe Live is committed to the importance of investing in independent music made by and for all Philadelphians."