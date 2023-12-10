Harrison Nastasi is following in the entrepreneurial footsteps of his older brother with his own granola bar business

NJ college student is bringing convenient access to superfoods with granola bar business

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Harrison Nastasi is a New Jersey college student who wanted to create convenient access to superfoods.

"Bobica Bars are a superfood glazed, high antioxidant granola bar that are mostly allergen free," said founder, Harrison Nastasi, a business management major at Rowan University.

Along with co-founder, Justin Ianelli, their granola bars are on track to provide those with dietary issues with a healthy snack.

"It's important to me because I love seeing the smile on people's faces when they actually eat our product, while getting all the superfood health benefits," said Nastasi.

Nastasi's journey was inspired by his older brother who is also an entrepreneur.

"My brother is the biggest inspiration to me," said Harrison Nastasi about his older brother.

"I think one of my biggest motivations is to be a good role model...I'm just proud of him at such a young age to take this endeavor on," said Graduate Assistant at Rowan University, Nicholas Nastasi.

Nastasi and Ianelli's work was recently recognized with a first place win at College Entrepreneurs' Organization Global Conference and Pitch Competition.

For more information on Bobica Bars, check out their website.