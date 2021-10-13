EPCOT undergoes major expansion with new restaurant, rides and much more

And that's just the way Walt Disney envisioned it.
He called it EPCOT, short for Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. When you visit you will see all of the evolution, right alongside the nostalgia we know and love.
Just near Mission: SPACE, there's a brand new restaurant called Space 220 and it's truly out of this world. The elevator ride up to the dining room is like an attraction in and of itself!
"You're going to come into an elevator that's going to take you 220 miles above the Earth," said Geoff Gljiva, Vice President of Operations for the Patina Restaurant Group.
Up there, you'll find intergalactic culinary creations and cocktails.
From there, head to the newly expanded French Pavilion in World Showcase to check out the brand new attraction - Remy's Ratatouille Adventure.
"It's really fun and Chef Remy is with you the entire adventure, and it's for the whole family," said Sarah Ramos, Project Manager for Walt Disney Imagineering. "You really feel a part of it with the tilts and the scampering. You really feel like you're a rat running alongside next to him."
Then, you can grab a snack, Parisian style, at the brand new La Creperie de Paris.
"It's like going to Paris without the jet lag," said Eric Weistroffer, Executive Director of Chefs de France.
Make sure you're wide awake for EPCOT's brand new nighttime spectacular called Harmonious.
"It's the largest nighttime spectacular we've ever created for any Disney park around the world," said Ramit Kapoor, Senior Manager of Marketing Strategy for Walt Disney World.
Always about innovation, in 2022, EPCOT will unveil one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.
"Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is our first roller coaster coming to EPCOT," Kapoor says. "It's a chance for you to actually go on a galactic journey through space and time."
And keep your eyes peeled for Journey of Water, starring Moana.
"We haven't said much about it, but it's a chance in the future for our guests to experience the magic of water through Moana's eyes," said Kapoor.
One more note: EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival runs through November 20th.
