Flyers new ambassador Eric Lindros accepts All In Challenge for COVID-19 Relief

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 20 years after Eric Lindros and the Philadelphia Flyers bad blood boiled over into a public break up, Lindros is now back as the team's ambassador."If I would have told you 20 years ago you would now be a Flyers team ambassador what would you say?" Jeff Skversky asked Eric Lindros during a FaceTime call.Lindros responded with a smirk and chuckle, "They probably would've said the same thing."Lindros admits it's unfortunate the way things ended as a player with the Flyers."What happened, happened. Things evolve and people change. I'm now grateful to be a part of the group," he says. "I'm excited to get back into Philly," Lindros says.Former Flyers general manager and president Paul Holmgren has helped patch things up over the years.Lindros playing in the 2012 Winter Classic alumni game was the beginning to mending fences as well as having his number 88 retired two years ago.And now his first job as an ambassador: helping those in need of food due to the coronavirus with a public auction."There's a huge void in the food banks. People need help right now," Lindros says.A part of the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge, Lindros and the Flyers are auctioning off a game day experience that includes skating with the Hall of Famer before a game, as well as hanging with the Flyers legend at a game in a suite.Lindros cannot wait to come back here to meet the winner of the auction that has already raised $15,000.Lindros misses Flyers games especially now when there's supposed to be playoff hockey."Just how loud everything got, just the atmosphere. You could feel the buzz, playoff hockey is unreal in Philadelphia," he said.Lindros is back in the Flyers family as he spends more time with his family at home in Toronto.Like many parents right now, he's learning how to home school his three children.Lindros jokes about his math and English teaching skills saying, "There's some good moments and bad moments as a teacher I'm not gonna lie to you."Learn more about the auction HERE