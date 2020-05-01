Action News Sports

Flyers new ambassador Eric Lindros accepts All In Challenge for COVID-19 Relief

By

((AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File))

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly 20 years after Eric Lindros and the Philadelphia Flyers bad blood boiled over into a public break up, Lindros is now back as the team's ambassador.

"If I would have told you 20 years ago you would now be a Flyers team ambassador what would you say?" Jeff Skversky asked Eric Lindros during a FaceTime call.

Lindros responded with a smirk and chuckle, "They probably would've said the same thing."

Lindros admits it's unfortunate the way things ended as a player with the Flyers.

"What happened, happened. Things evolve and people change. I'm now grateful to be a part of the group," he says. "I'm excited to get back into Philly," Lindros says.

Former Flyers general manager and president Paul Holmgren has helped patch things up over the years.

Lindros playing in the 2012 Winter Classic alumni game was the beginning to mending fences as well as having his number 88 retired two years ago.

And now his first job as an ambassador: helping those in need of food due to the coronavirus with a public auction.

"There's a huge void in the food banks. People need help right now," Lindros says.

A part of the Fanatics ALL IN Challenge, Lindros and the Flyers are auctioning off a game day experience that includes skating with the Hall of Famer before a game, as well as hanging with the Flyers legend at a game in a suite.

Lindros cannot wait to come back here to meet the winner of the auction that has already raised $15,000.

Lindros misses Flyers games especially now when there's supposed to be playoff hockey.

"Just how loud everything got, just the atmosphere. You could feel the buzz, playoff hockey is unreal in Philadelphia," he said.

Lindros is back in the Flyers family as he spends more time with his family at home in Toronto.

Like many parents right now, he's learning how to home school his three children.

Lindros jokes about his math and English teaching skills saying, "There's some good moments and bad moments as a teacher I'm not gonna lie to you."

Learn more about the auction HERE.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

HOMETOWN HERO: Infectious disease doctor quarantining from family in King of Prussia

5-year-old girl adopted in virtual ceremony in Collegeville amid COVID-19

US study finds Gilead drug remdesivir works against coronavirus

New Jersey parks, golf courses opening, but keep distance, Gov. Murphy says

'Love From Philly' music festival streaming this weekend to benefit entertainment community

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportscoronavirusphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Ryan Arcidiacono gives back during COVID-19 shutdown
Former Phillies players set to play ball in South Korea
Phanatic to read stories online (with help from Phillies)
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. governor to announce some counties will enter 'yellow phase' of reopening plan: Sources
NJ deaths spike as Murphy says Trump summit yields results
As Philly slowly reopens, violators of COVID-19 orders will face hefty fines
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
Strong winds bring down trees across region
Heavy winds fuel massive fires in Gloucester County
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain and High Winds Tonight
Show More
'I was afraid': Nurse answers call to help patients in NYC
Local man says remdesivir drug helped save his life
Building it Better Together: Finding a job in Delaware
Troubleshooters: Getting to the bottom of your unemployment frustrations
Carjacking suspect left Target receipt behind in car, police say
More TOP STORIES News