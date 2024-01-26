Philadelphia police arrest man believed to have helped teen murder suspect after escape

A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Pryor's arrest is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said they have made an arrest in connection to an escaped teen murder suspect. The announcement comes a day after authorities said they were questioning a person who they believed picked up 17-year-old Shane Pryor after he escaped from an emergency room parking lot at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia earlier this week.

Pryor, 17, who was in custody for a 2020 murder, escaped late Wednesday morning while being transported by Juvenile Justice Services Center staffers after injuring his hand at the center. It is not known how the injury occurred.

Police say they have apprehended 18-year-old Michael Diggs.

Investigators said information suggested that Pryor had been picked up by an individual driving a cream-colored Ford shortly after his escape Wednesday. Later that day, police stopped a vehicle matching that description and took two people in for questioning, including Diggs.

Diggs has formally been charged with hindering apprehension, and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

"The arrest marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to bring all those involved in the incident to justice," police said Friday.

Pryor has been on the run for three days and is considered dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dial 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated