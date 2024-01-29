Police capture escaped 17-year-old murder suspect in Philadelphia

Officers say the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls at 3rd and Boulevard without incident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police confirmed that escaped teen murder suspect Shane Pryor was captured on Sunday after being on the run since Wednesday.

Officers say the 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at 3rd and Boulevard without incident.

Pryor, who was in custody for the 2020 murder of Tanya Harris, escaped late Wednesday morning while being transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by Juvenile Justice Services Center staffers after injuring his hand.

It is not known how the injury occurred.

Investigators said Pryor had been picked up by 18-year-old Michael Diggs in a cream-colored Ford Fusion shortly after his escape.

Later that day, police stopped a vehicle matching that description in the city's Germantown section at Wakefield Street and Logan Avenue, and took two people in for questioning, including Diggs.

Pryor was last seen on surveillance footage inside a business around 1:30 p.m. on January 24 in the area of Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street in Olney.

It is not clear at this time how Pryor was located by authorities. Marshals did confirm the teen was attempting to get on a bus when he was apprehended.

Philadelphia police also released a statement thanking the media and public for tips and information.

