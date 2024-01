Investigation underway after fireworks may have sparked fire at church in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fireworks may have sparked a fire that damaged church property in Trenton, New Jersey.

Crews responded to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Advent at South Broad and Malone Streets, at 1 a.m., Tuesday.

The fire was under control before it spread into the building.

The fire marshal and Mercer County prosecutor's office are now investigating.