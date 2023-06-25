Mother makes 'plea for humanity' in finding gunman who killed Temple grad

The Temple graduate was out with friends and was returning to his Powelton home when he was gunned down.

Everett Beauregard was out with friends and was returning to his Powelton home when he was gunned down.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother is coming forward with a "plea for humanity" in finding her son's killer.

Eric and Leslie Beauregard say their son Everett had a diverse group of friends he loved.

"He was very inclusive. He brought people together from various walks of life and things like that. I think that that really was his greatest strength," said Leslie.

The 23-year-old was out with friends and was returning to his Powelton home at 12:30 a.m. on September 22.

Surveillance video shows Everett outside of his apartment at 35th and Spring Garden streets when an unidentified gunman shoots him in the back of the neck.

Everett was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say the shooter had been in the area for a while.

"He had been walking around the area for I believe it's about an hour and a half or so before this happened. And he started to approach other people at different points and then for some reason turned away," said Eric.

Police say Everett was chosen at random.

Investigators are also looking for a vehicle of interest. It is described as being a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned green in color Jeep Grand Cherokee.

"Our main concern now is if someone knows information and they don't tell authorities, it's going to happen again," said Eric.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Everett was a Temple graduate and was set to start his MBA.

"I think the plea has to be for humanity. I think somebody has to realize that this was a cruel, cowardly, heartless act and our city shouldn't stand for it," said Leslie.