Temple University grad student killed 1 year ago in Philadelphia honored on U.S. House floor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Friday marks one year since the murder of a Temple University grad student, Everett Beauregard.

While the parents of the 23-year-old are still trying to get answers about who did this and why, the former Temple alumni was remembered on the U.S. House Floor.

"I rise to honor Everett Beauregard, who was senselessly taken from us in an act of gun violence in Philadelphia," said U.S. Representative Brendan Boyle.

Boyle honored Beauregard, who was his former intern.

Beauregard's family was in the House gallery during Boyle's speech that remembered his life, while also highlighting the ongoing violence gripping the city.

In a surveillance video released by authorities, a man walks past the 23-year-old and then suddenly turns around and shoots him to death.

Authorities say the University City shooting was unprovoked.

Beauregard's family worries they'll never know who pulled the trigger.

"For them, that was something that just happened and it's no big deal, like getting a new job. Do they have any kind of remorse about it? For all we know they may be completely haunted or they may not care at all. It might have been fun for them," said Eric Beauregard, the victim's father.

"But not knowing the why makes it really difficult for us to figure out where to put our energy," added Leslie Beauregard, the victim's mother.

The parents are hoping this killer will have a conscious and come forward. They also hope to work with youth organizations that focus on stopping gun violence.