Family pleads for justice nearly year after random killing of Temple grad student

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The murder of a promising Temple University graduate remains unsolved nearly a year after the random killing.

Everett Beauregard, 23, was walking home around in the city's Powelton section when he was suddenly gunned down around 12:30 a.m. on September 22, 2022.

Beauregard's parents spoke to Action News in their living on Monday night, thinking about what life would be like if he was still alive.

"There's so many things that we would want to tell him, that he would want to experience," said the victim's mother, Leslie Beauregard.

Surveillance video shows Beauregard outside of his apartment at 35th and Spring Garden streets when an unidentified gunman shoots him in the back of the neck. Police say Beauregard was chosen at random.

His father has a message for the shooter.

"You're going to spend the rest of your life looking over your shoulder and is that the life you want?" said Eric Beauregard.

Investigators say they're looking for a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned green in color Jeep Grand Cherokee that may have been used during the crime.

Family members are hoping a $20,000 reward will encourage someone to come forward with information.