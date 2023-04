I-95 North ramp in Philadelphia permanently closes for reconstruction on highway

The exit, which was Exit 27, was located in Philadelphia's Bridesburg neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The I-95 North ramp to Bridge Street from Harbison Avenue was permanently closed on Wednesday night.

PennDOT crews will begin building a retaining wall to help with the construction of the viaduct over Bridge and Tacony streets.

This is all part of a $268 million project to widen nearly a mile of I-95, officials say.